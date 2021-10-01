Advertisement

Rain Returns Early Next Week

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS- Partly Cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. Clouds clear our later this evening and temperature will be around 80 at 7pm. Overnight we will drop off into the upper 60s. Rain chances come into play in the beginning of next week which will bring our high temperatures down to the middle 80s. Overall a great weather pattern for the week ahead.

TODAY -Partly Cloudy. High near 89°. Winds N 5

TONIGHT– Partly Cloudy. Low near 68. Winds N 5

TOMORROW– Partly Cloudy. High near 88°. N 5

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly Cloudy. Low: 67° High: 86°

MON: Partly Cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 67° High: 85° 40%

TUE: Partly Cloudy, scattered showers and storms. . Low: 67° High: 84° 50%

WED: Partly Cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 65° High: 84° 30%

THR: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 63° High: 82°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5-10 kts Seas 2-3 foot.

