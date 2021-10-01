Advertisement

Multiyear fraud scheme by former employees uncovered at Tuskegee University

Several employees with Tuskegee University are no longer with the school after a multi-year...
Several employees with Tuskegee University are no longer with the school after a multi-year fraud scheme was uncovered during an internal investigation. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Several employees with Tuskegee University are no longer with the school after a multiyear fraud scheme was uncovered during an internal investigation.

According to a letter from Tuskegee University President Charlotte P. Morris, the internal investigation began after the university’s trustees learned of financial irregularities in grant payments and certain fund accounts.

An investigation by a special review committee and law enforcement began in January 2020. Morris said the investigation found that several employees had conducted a multiyear scheme to defraud Tuskegee of about $500,000 by diverting grants and university-owned funds.

As a result, the employees are no longer employed due to their involvement or failure to prevent the scheme. Of those employees, three have been arrested and charged with theft by state law enforcement. The university did not identify the former employees.

Morris said the scheme had minimal impact on the distribution of the university’s money in grant funding and did not involve student financial aid. It is believed the scheme involved small increments, Morris added, to be an “intentional tactic” to avoid detection.

“While no amount of theft is ever acceptable, we learned the fraud scheme in total involved less than 2% of the funds in the affected grants,” Morris said.

Following the investigation, Morris said the university continues to cooperate with law enforcement and the ongoing criminal investigation.

“I want to assure you that nothing is more important to me than creating a safe, welcoming, and secure campus environment where all members of our community feel valued and able to contribute to the greater good,” Morris said. “In order to achieve this, every single one of us must feel empowered to speak up if we experience or see something counter to our values.”

The university has also taken several “corrective actions and remedial measures” to prevent future fraudulent activity, Morris added.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Bolden was last seen around 3:40 PM today.
UPDATE: Enterprise PD reports missing girl found safe
An Amber Alert was issued for Andrianna Chantrelle Griffin on Sept. 30, 2021. It was canceled...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for Henry County teen
Shawnterra Christian and Johnette Reed face charges related to human trafficking and child...
Missing child leads to human trafficking, child porn arrests in Pike County
File image
Luverne man killed in head-on crash with tow truck
Tommy Wayne Baxley, a farmer and a trustee for the Slocomb High School FFA’s Blue Chapter...
Slocomb man convicted, sentenced for high school FFA theft

Latest News

Dothan Police Chief William Benny discusses Alabama Supreme Court ruling barring access to...
Chief reacts to ruling barring access to police documents
The competition at the Panama City Beach fishing rodeo got a little more exciting Thursday...
Fly Angler breaks World Record at the Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo
Because of nationwide shortages, experts say start shopping for the holidays now
Binge drinking up during the pandemic