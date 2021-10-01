Advertisement

Hoover PD officers wearing pink badges for breast cancer awareness

Hoover Police are wearing pink badges for breast cancer awareness month.
Hoover Police are wearing pink badges for breast cancer awareness month.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is going pink for a good cause. Officers are swapping their gold badges for pink ones to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said this is a mission officers always embrace.

“Hopefully it will spark somebody to either have a conversation or even spark them to go get an exam and get tested. But it’s also to let people know that those who are suffering from the disease or have loved ones suffering from the disease that you’re not in this alone, that we’re here with you,” said Derzis.

Officers are also putting pink decals on their patrol cars.  October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

