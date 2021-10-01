Advertisement

Game of the Night: New Brockton vs. Slocomb

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WTVY) - Region play is revving back up as we enter the second half of the season.

Slocomb and New Brockton both looking to prove they are Class 3A playoff contenders.

The News 4 Sports Team spoke with both teams Wednesday.

The Redtops are ready to bounce back this week after losing their last two games, and for this squad, it comes down to executing the small things.

On the other side, New Brockton will continue its road trip and battle it out with another tough opponent, but the Gamecocks are all in.

You can watch the game in its entirety beginning at 7:00 PM in the video player attached to this story. You can also watch the game on the WTVY app, Roku, or on-air on the WTVY4.2/MeTV channel.

Then catch the highlights on Friday Night Football on News 4 at 10:05 PM CT.

