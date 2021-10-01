Enterprise to host first downtown event with entertainment district in effect

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Main Street Enterprise is kicking off breast cancer awareness with a Girls Night Out.

This is the 7th annual Girls Night Out but will be the first since the city recently passed the ordinance to make the downtown area an entertainment district.

Main Street Enterprise holds their Girls Night Out event during the first Saturday of every October to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“It’s a fun, exciting event that benefits breast cancer awareness for ladies in Coffee County. And we have partnered with over 25 businesses downtown to participate in this event. And they’ll be offering shopping specials and activities in their stores,” said Cassidi Kenrick, director of Main Street Enterprise.

Every year this event helps a non-profit.

“Proceeds from this event we’ll go to Coffee County Family Services to provide mammograms for ladies in Coffee County who couldn’t otherwise have that service performed,” said Kendrick.

It’s also a chance for every downtown store to see a boost in business.

“I expect to see a lot more people on this end of the street, we don’t get that very often,” said Vanessa Schauble, Co-Owner of Sixtel Bottle and Growler House.

It’s not only a first for Girls Night Out but a first for Enterprise this weekend as it is their first major event with the new entertainment district in effect.

“We will have our own special cups as every business downtown, will that have alcohol. You can take our cups into any establishment that does not have alcohol, and as long as they allow it, and just kind of bounce around and shop downtown,” Schauble stated.

Store owners say the ordinance has worked well since it went into effect in August.

“We haven’t had any issues with it, it’s kind of like a slow-rolling process and this being our first big event I think that we’re going to see how well it works,”

Tickets for the passports will also be available on Main Street during the event.

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 2.

