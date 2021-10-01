Advertisement

Binge drinking up during the pandemic

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drinking alcohol to excess has become more common over the course of the pandemic. A new study from alcoholrehab.com found 1 in 5 Alabamians admit to getting blackout drunk regularly in a survey of 3,000 people.

Binge drinking is considered 4 or 5 drinks in less than two hours, and people are doing that more since the onset of the pandemic.

“Having a glass of wine or a drink, one drink, one or two drinks a day, the research shows that’s fine,” said Dr. Josh Klapow, psychologist.

But when it gets higher, and the reasons are emotional, problems arise.

“It’s really that line between enjoying a drink of alcohol versus using alcohol to deal with stress in an unhealthy way,” he said.

Dr. Josh says if people ask you about drinking, you feel guilty or you start your day with a drink, those are signs to ask for help.

“It’s probably time to make some adjustments to yourself or if you’re struggling, talk to a mental health professional,” said Dr. Klapow.

