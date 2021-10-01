Because of nationwide shortages, experts say start shopping for the holidays now

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It may seem too early to start talking about holiday shopping, but with supply and worker shortages across the country, experts said now is the time to start.

Vice President with J&M Tank Lines, Andrew Petrofsky, said they are seeing a huge shortage in drivers nationwide and in Alabama. He said they are looking to fill 30 positions.

Petrofsky said stores are struggling to fill their shelves with products because of shortages and there aren’t enough drivers on the roads for online shopper demands. He said there is also a shortage of diesel mechanics to repair and maintenance the trucks. Petrofsky said it is all creating a perfect storm in the trucking industry.

Petrofsky said it likely won’t improve by the holidays and he expects shoppers will wait even longer for their packages this year compared to last year.

“The stores, even e-commerce, all of those, they don’t have the inventory right now,” Petrofsky said. “So, you are going to see longer periods of time to receive any of your gifts and goods. You’re also going to see increases at the grocery store, increases at restaurants, and you’ll see it at the pumps as well.”

You may be waiting longer for packages or struggling to find an item in stores for a while, Petrofsky said it likely won’t be until next year when the truck driver shortage and supply shortages start to improve.

