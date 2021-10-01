Advertisement

Because of nationwide shortages, experts say start shopping for the holidays now

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It may seem too early to start talking about holiday shopping, but with supply and worker shortages across the country, experts said now is the time to start.

Vice President with J&M Tank Lines, Andrew Petrofsky, said they are seeing a huge shortage in drivers nationwide and in Alabama. He said they are looking to fill 30 positions.

Petrofsky said stores are struggling to fill their shelves with products because of shortages and there aren’t enough drivers on the roads for online shopper demands. He said there is also a shortage of diesel mechanics to repair and maintenance the trucks. Petrofsky said it is all creating a perfect storm in the trucking industry.

Petrofsky said it likely won’t improve by the holidays and he expects shoppers will wait even longer for their packages this year compared to last year.

“The stores, even e-commerce, all of those, they don’t have the inventory right now,” Petrofsky said. “So, you are going to see longer periods of time to receive any of your gifts and goods. You’re also going to see increases at the grocery store, increases at restaurants, and you’ll see it at the pumps as well.”

You may be waiting longer for packages or struggling to find an item in stores for a while, Petrofsky said it likely won’t be until next year when the truck driver shortage and supply shortages start to improve.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Bolden was last seen around 3:40 PM today.
UPDATE: Enterprise PD reports missing girl found safe
An Amber Alert was issued for Andrianna Chantrelle Griffin on Sept. 30, 2021. It was canceled...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for Henry County teen
Shawnterra Christian and Johnette Reed face charges related to human trafficking and child...
Missing child leads to human trafficking, child porn arrests in Pike County
File image
Luverne man killed in head-on crash with tow truck
Tommy Wayne Baxley, a farmer and a trustee for the Slocomb High School FFA’s Blue Chapter...
Slocomb man convicted, sentenced for high school FFA theft

Latest News

Dothan Police Chief William Benny discusses Alabama Supreme Court ruling barring access to...
Chief reacts to ruling barring access to police documents
Several employees with Tuskegee University are no longer with the school after a multi-year...
Multiyear fraud scheme by former employees uncovered at Tuskegee University
The competition at the Panama City Beach fishing rodeo got a little more exciting Thursday...
Fly Angler breaks World Record at the Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo
Binge drinking up during the pandemic