19 Dale County dogs rescued after being left behind by owner

Alaqua Animal Refuge recently responded to an animal neglect case in Dale County, Alabama with...
Alaqua Animal Refuge recently responded to an animal neglect case in Dale County, Alabama with the rescue of 19 rat terrier mixed-breed dogs.(Source: Alaqua Animal Rescue)
By WTVY Staff and Press Release
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Press Release (WTVY) - The information below was supplied by Alaqua Animal Refuge.

Alaqua Animal Refuge recently responded to an animal neglect case in Dale County, Alabama with the rescue of 19 rat terrier mixed-breed dogs.

The owner of the animals sold their home and left numerous puppies, cats, and dogs behind to fend for themselves. The new homeowner realized the situation, but wasn’t amenable or capable of caring for them. Two local organizations assisted with rescuing the animals they could reasonably remove, which included the puppies and cats.

Alaqua found the remaining dogs severely starved, unsocialized, and terrified. Without anyone to take care of them and no option to defend themselves, their fate was not good. Most of the animals suffered from parasites; skin lesions; heartworms; fleas and flea dirt; elephant or tough skin and raw sores from biting and scratching their bodies; and some had congenital defects. Possibly the worst of all the conditions were many had worn down their front teeth because of chewing to try and make their skin feel better.

All of the 19 dogs are now in Alaqua’s care, and are being supervised by a team of medical professionals who are treating them for their ailments, administering appropriate vaccinations, and giving them individualized medical care. In addition, many of the animals will begin to work with Alaqua’s behavioral team to help them get used to human contact which so many need, and most definitely deserve.

“It is incredibly hard to imagine someone owning dozens of animals and leaving them behind. It is just difficult to understand the reasoning,” said Alaqua Founder Laurie Hood. “But it happened. Animal neglect happens all the time, all over. It is just unnecessary behavior to treat animals or leave anyone behind in this capacity.”

Alaqua is constantly faced with urgent, and unexpected, requests to help animals in need in order to provide them shelter, safety, comfort, healing, and the possibility of a second chance at life. At Alaqua, these services are second nature, but they put a strain on the Refuge. With the community’s help, everyone can have a direct and lasting impact on saving animals’ lives. Donations for these animals, and others in Alaqua’s care can be made here: http://bit.ly/safc20

