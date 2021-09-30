Advertisement

UA extends campus face coverings requirement through Oct. 29

(Source: WAFF)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama campus requirement for face coverings has been extended through October 29.

UA leaders said they are following guidance from the UA System Health and Safety Task Force.

Face coverings continue to be required inside all non-residential campus buildings, including all classrooms and academic buildings, and on campus transportation. The rule applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Limited exceptions include:

  • In office workspaces when distanced
  • When alone in offices and private workspaces
  • In residence hall rooms
  • In residential common areas when distanced
  • While actively eating or drinking (in dining venues – while seated at a table)
  • While actively exercising
  • When teaching, if distanced and behind plexiglass

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Bolden was last seen around 3:40 PM today.
UPDATE: Enterprise PD reports missing girl found safe
An Amber Alert was issued for Andrianna Chantrelle Griffin on Sept. 30, 2021. It was canceled...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for Henry County teen
Shawnterra Christian and Johnette Reed face charges related to human trafficking and child...
Missing child leads to human trafficking, child porn arrests in Pike County
File image
Luverne man killed in head-on crash with tow truck
Tommy Wayne Baxley, a farmer and a trustee for the Slocomb High School FFA’s Blue Chapter...
Slocomb man convicted, sentenced for high school FFA theft

Latest News

Dothan Police Chief William Benny discusses Alabama Supreme Court ruling barring access to...
Chief reacts to ruling barring access to police documents
Several employees with Tuskegee University are no longer with the school after a multi-year...
Multiyear fraud scheme by former employees uncovered at Tuskegee University
The competition at the Panama City Beach fishing rodeo got a little more exciting Thursday...
Fly Angler breaks World Record at the Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo
Because of nationwide shortages, experts say start shopping for the holidays now
Binge drinking up during the pandemic