Advertisement

Staying warm this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A few areas of fog to start off again this morning, this afternoon will be another warm one with temperatures in the upper 80s. The humidity will make it feel like the upper 80s as well head into the weekend. The next few days we will stay dry and warm, but by Sunday rain chances will start to return with better chances to follow by the start of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 87°. Winds Light and variable 0%

TONIGHT – Party cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW– Party cloudy. High near 89°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 86° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain chance. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain chance. Low: 67° High: 84° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain chance. Low: 67° High: 84° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 84° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 83° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Tommy Wayne Baxley, a farmer and a trustee for the Slocomb High School FFA’s Blue Chapter...
Slocomb man convicted, sentenced for high school FFA theft
Dr. Marnix E. Heersink and wife, Mary Heersink
UAB School of Medicine to be renamed after record $95M gift
Shawnterra Christian and Johnette Reed face charges related to human trafficking and child...
Missing child leads to human trafficking, child porn arrests in Pike County
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-30
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-30
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 29, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Warm Pattern Continues
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-29
Looking good again today