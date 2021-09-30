Staying warm this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A few areas of fog to start off again this morning, this afternoon will be another warm one with temperatures in the upper 80s. The humidity will make it feel like the upper 80s as well head into the weekend. The next few days we will stay dry and warm, but by Sunday rain chances will start to return with better chances to follow by the start of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 87°. Winds Light and variable 0%

TONIGHT – Party cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW– Party cloudy. High near 89°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 86° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain chance. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain chance. Low: 67° High: 84° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain chance. Low: 67° High: 84° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 84° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 83° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.