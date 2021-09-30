Advertisement

“Re-Tree-PC” Save a Tree, Grow a Tree

By Jacquelyn Kisic
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local non-profit group “Re-tree-P-C” has a mission.

It’s helping Panama City grow back the trees that were stripped away by hurricane Michael.

Re-Tree-PC plans on planting over 100,000 in the local area
Re-Tree-PC plans on planting over 100,000 in the local area(Quality of Life Development)

The category five storm wiped out more than a million trees in Panama City.

“So our tree canopy was greatly disturbed, about 80% of our tree canopy was destroyed,” said Sean DePalma, quality of life director for Panama City.

Tree canopies are important to our environment. The leaves and branches help reduce air pollution, provide shade, and improve wildlife habitats.

Much of that vanished when Hurricane Michael hit.

“We needed to see what we currently have in the city and then we’re going to go to a tree management plan to see how to reclaim as much as the canopy as possible,” said Depalma.

To help replant these trees, a local non-profit, re-tree-pc, partnered with the quality of life organization. Its goal is to build back those tree canopies.. one limb at a time.

By 2025, the Re-tree-PC initiative group says its mission is to plant more than 100,000 trees here in Panama City and they’re asking for volunteers to come out to help and enjoy the fun.

“We’re looking to replant both city effort and citizen efforts combined,” said Depalma.

It’s a massive project, years in the making.. and it’s supported by a federal grant.

While it takes years to replace what was lost in one day Panama City will once again have the tree-lined communities.. that were left bare by hurricane Michael.

To find out how to get involved, click the link at ReTreePC.com

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Wayne Baxley, a farmer and a trustee for the Slocomb High School FFA’s Blue Chapter...
Slocomb man convicted, sentenced for high school FFA theft
Shawnterra Christian and Johnette Reed face charges related to human trafficking and child...
Missing child leads to human trafficking, child porn arrests in Pike County
Dr. Marnix E. Heersink and wife, Mary Heersink
UAB School of Medicine to be renamed after record $95M gift
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks,...
Dothan City and Houston County Schools remove mask requirement
News4 Now: What's Going On, September 30, 2021
News4 Now: What's Going On, September 30, 2021
UF researchers develop a new method to freeze lung tissue to study COVID-19
UF researchers develop a new method to freeze lung tissue to study COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 796K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
File image
Luverne man killed in head-on crash with tow truck