Nursing home residents will have booster shots come to them

(WCAX)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some of the most vulnerable to the effects of COVID reside in nursing homes, and most - if not all - nursing home residents qualify for booster shots.

The Alabama Nursing Home Association is using partnerships to get their residents booster shots.

Right now, Pfizer is the vaccine approved for booster doses and as it was the first vaccine given emergency use authorization and nursing home residents were among those first administered the shots, it’s time now for them to get the third shot to protect them from COVID.

The majority of Alabama nursing home residents have received the first two shots, and the Alabama Nursing Home Association has a plan in place to make sure everyone seeking that third dose can easily get it from local pharmacy techs.

“It’s as simple as the nursing home identifying who among the residents and staff want the booster shot and calling and telling them the number of individuals and the pharmacy will come to the nursing home and administer that shot to residents and staff,” said spokesperson for the Alabama Nursing Home Association John Mattson.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

