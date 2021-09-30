News4 Now: What’s Going On
(WTVY) - Maggie DesRosiers talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.
Join Maggie each Thursday to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the Weekend of October 1, 2021
- Scarecrows in the Gardens, Oct 1st - 31st
- Columbia Manor Haunted House, Fri Oct 1st & Sat Oct 2nd
- CornDodgers Farm Opening / Heroes Weekend, Sat Oct 2nd - Sun 3rd
- 51st Annual Claybank Jamboree, Sat Oct 2nd
- Downtown Enterprise Girls Night Out 2021, Sat Oct 2nd 4:00pm - 9:00pm
- Halloween Fun Fest and Zombie Run, Sat Oct 2nd 4:00pm - 8:00pm
- Moonlighters in Solomon Park, Fri Oct 1st 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Dave Fenley: Spread Love Like Peanut Butter Tour, Fri Oct 1st 7:00pm
- Piano Concert Artist Series: Featuring Dr. Mark Franklin, Thu Sep 30th 7:00pm
- Wiregrass Master Gardener Association Fall Plant Sale, Fri Oct 1st - Mon 4th
- Virtual Art of Yoga, Fri Oct 1st 9:00am
- First Saturday Family Day, Sat Oct 2nd 10:00am - 3:00pm
