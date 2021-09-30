Local college recognizes importance of mental health

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new partnership on one local college campus aims to make student life a little easier.

Wallace Community College and SpectraCare Health Systems have partnered to give students access to mental health therapists right on campus, a resource many say is a necessity.

“We both recognize how important students’ mental health is to further their education, to success, not only at school but in the future at the workplace,” says Susie Kingry, Chief Operating Officer of SpectraCare Health Systems.

Students may seek support for a variety of reasons.

“It could be just a feeling of ‘I’m not sure what’s going on, I wanna talk to a therapist,” continues Kingry. “Then, they may know that ‘I’m dealing with a lot of anxiety, I’m dealing with depression, I’m isolating from my friends, my family and I just feel like I need to reach out and talk to someone.’”

There is no cost for students to see a therapist, the first step is simply reaching out for help.

“Referrals are starting to come in so, we’re excited about that,” Kingry says. “We’re excited that the word has gotten out, that students are receptive to that and that they’ll be getting the help that they need.”

Promoting the belief that taking care of yourself first is the key to success.

Daymesha Reed, Student Life Coordinator at Wallace Community College explains, “If we can help our students’ mental health, in turn it helps them academically, which then helps them to graduate, which then helps then to obtain careers.”

They hope to show care for students’ overall well-being, in addition to academics.

