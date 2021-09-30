Local businesses hope minimum wage increase will help with employment

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Help wanted signs can be seen up and down the beach as businesses have had issues finding people to apply. Some might say it’s because of the state’s minimum wage.

“Right now it’s $8.65 per hour,” CareerSource Gulf Coast Communications Manager Becky Samarippa said.

But in an effort to help with the struggles we’ve seen during the pandemic, employee salaries will look a little different.

“Starting on Thursday, September 30th, the minimum wage goes up to $10 per hour,” said Samarripa.

This was approved on November 2020 in hopes to not only put more money in your pockets, but urge more people to apply to jobs. Some local workers say the increase will help.

“Because a lot of prices are going up, the inflation is rising, so I think it’ll be some benefit to people,” Ripley’s Believe It or Not Regional Manager Drew Morales said.

But it won’t benefit all.

“A lot of local businesses including us have kind of kept it above minimum wage, especially since the pandemic,” said Morales.

“Well we start off higher than minimum wage. So we normally start all of our employees higher than $10 anyway,” Gulf Coast Burger Co. general manager Jacob Blythe said.

Business workers say this incentivizes people to want to apply for these jobs.

“We are seeing an increase in job seekers here into our job center that are trying to get back into the workforce,” said Samarripa.

The Panama City Metropolitan Statistical Area has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state. It ranked 23 out of the 24 MSA’s in the state as of September 17th.

“Here are CareerSource Gulf Coast which is Bay, Gulf, and Franklin Counties, the rate is 4.1%, that was August. That has gone down 1.4 percentage points from a year ago,” said Samarripa.

While it might be hard to predict what these rates will look like in the future with the increase, it’s hoped to be for the better.

The state’s minimum wage will increase a dollar a year until it’s at $15 an hour by 2026.

