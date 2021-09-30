Girls Night Out, A Downtown Enterprise event benefiting breast cancer awareness

(WTVY) - The information below was provided by the City of Enterprise.

(Press Release) -- Main Street Enterprise is excited to host Girls Night Out, a downtown event benefiting Breast Cancer Awareness from 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2 for a night full of shopping specials, giveaways, music and refreshments from participating merchants.

“Girls Night Out is a wonderful opportunity to have a fun-filled evening with friends exploring all of the amazing merchants in Downtown Enterprise, while supporting an important cause - Breast Cancer Awareness.” said Regena Lacey, chairman for Girls Night Out Event. “Through our circles of friends, family, and community, virtually everyone has been touched by someone who has faced breast cancer. This event is a great way to honor those affected while promoting early detection and treatment.”

With October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Main Street Enterprise is encouraging the public to come downtown and participate in this event. Advanced tickets can be purchased at participating businesses for $10, until Sept. 30. Tickets include a swag bag, shopping passport, refreshments and chances to win door prizes. All customers who complete their passport will be entered in for a chance to win a mega prize basket. Swag bags can be picked up at the registration tent that will be located on West College Street.

Main Street Enterprise would like to thank all generous sponsors for helping put on this event. The 2021 Girls Night Out sponsors are Medical Center Enterprise, Sawyer Surgery Clinic, River Bank & Trust, Edward Jones, Corks and Cattle and Genesis Care.

For more information, please visit www.enterprisedowntown.com/girlsnightout or contact Main Street Enterprise by calling 334-406-1274 or emailing mainstreet@enterpriseal.gov.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

