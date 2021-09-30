Game of the Night Preview: Slocomb vs New Brockton

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Region play is revving back up as we enter the second half of the season.

Slocomb and New Brockton both looking to prove they are Class 3A playoff contenders.

“If we lose this one, we’re way behind the eight ball when it comes to playoffs and trying to still win the region,” said Slocomb Head Coach Richard Tisdale. “So, it’s a big one for us. We told our kids this week to treat it like a playoff game because that’s what it really means for us.”

“Obviously, it’s a big time region game with playoff implications,” said New Brockton Head Coach Zack Holmes. “The later you get in the season the more it matters. So, it’s a big game for both teams.”

The Redtops ready to bounce back this week after losing their last two games, and for this squad it comes down to executing the small things.

“We need to be more aggressive and play as a team more,” said Slocomb junior Braylon Miller.

Tisdale added, “Not having mental busts on defense, making sure we know who we’re covering and where we’re supposed to go. Then finishing plays. Not expecting it to be easy. Knowing that when we’ve got our chance, we’ve got to take advantage of it right then.”

On the other side, New Brockton will continue its road trip and battle it out with another tough opponent, but the Gamecocks are all in.

“Headed into a big region game, and you know you’re undefeated on the road that gives you way more confidence than if you lost every game on the road,” said New Brockton senior Drew Cashin. “So, it gives us a better chance of winning the game.”

“Here at New Brockton we believe a lot in our culture and out teaming people,” said New Brockton senior Tre Boland. “So, we need the whole team to come together and do their part. You know, if we do that, I believe we’ll come out with a win.”

A win this week is crucial for these teams as Slocomb aims to make back to back playoff appearances.

“It’s a big game because it’s up to if we win the region or not,” said Slocomb junior Brody Campbell.

Miller added, “To win the region we need to win this game first then focus on the next game.”

New Brockton wants to secure its playoff spot after missing the cut last year.

“We’re coming off two losses of region, but you know, I think if we can get this win we’ll be doing all right,” said Boland.

Cashin added, “Losing the game isn’t make or break for us, but it sure will help us if we win and beat Slocomb.”

