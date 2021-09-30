Advertisement

Friday Night Football Player of the Week: New Brockton WR Tre Boland

Boland picked up 224 yards receiving, two touchdowns and the game-winning interception against W.S. Neal.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Sep. 30, 2021
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Our Week 5 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is New Brockton wide receiver Tre Boland.

Boland had nine catches for 224 yards along with two touchdowns and the game-wining interception in the Gamecocks’ 30-26 come-from-behind win over W.S. Neal.

