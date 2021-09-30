Advertisement

Feeling Like Late-Summer

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Warm WTVY(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – We’ll end the week on a warm note with Friday afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s under sunny to partly cloudy skies. We’ll see a few more clouds later in the weekend, with scattered showers to return for the first half of next week as a boundary moves across the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°.  Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 89°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 68°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 86° 10%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 67° High: 85° 40%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers.  Low: 67° High: 84° 50%

WED: Partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 65° High: 84° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 82° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts.  Seas 2-3 feet.

