Dothan City and Houston County Schools remove mask requirement

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY by the Dothan City School System.

DOTHAN, Ala. – Based on updated data from local health officials, Dothan City Schools will no longer require the wearing of masks in our buildings. This updated procedure is effective Friday, October 1st. Both districts will continue to require the use of masks while on school buses per Federal Department of Transportation regulations.

The districts will continue to maintain a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff. Anyone who wishes to continue wearing a mask will be encouraged to do so. Due to limited stocks of masks on school campuses, parents are encouraged to send their children with masks, if they choose to.

In making this decision, Dothan City and Houston County Schools are closely following the recommendations of state and local health officials. As these recommendations change, the district may adjust its health and safety protocols accordingly. It remains possible that the districts may need to re-implement their mask policy if the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in their schools or community increase.

We would like to continue to thank our students, staff, and families for following our mitigation measures this school year.

Any families who have questions are encouraged to contact their child’s building principal.

