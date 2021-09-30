Advertisement

Bermuda gets storm watch as Hurricane Sam swirls in Atlantic

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 4 storm again Thursday with forecasters predicting a glancing blow to Bermuda as it spins north in the Atlantic Ocean. A tropical storm watch was issued for the island.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sam was centered about 825 miles (1,325 kilometers) south-southeast of Bermuda and should pass to the east of the island, but storm conditions were expected because tropical storm-force winds extended 150 miles (240 km) from its center.

An Air Force hurricane hunter aircraft measured Sam’s top winds at nearly 145 mph (230 kmh) Thursday morning. Sam’s swells also could cause high surf and dangerous rip currents along U.S. East Coast beaches this weekend.

Tropical Storm Victor formed southwest of the Cape Verde islands, far from land, and was expected to become a minimal hurricane Friday night before dissipating in the central Atlantic Ocean, the hurricane center said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Wayne Baxley, a farmer and a trustee for the Slocomb High School FFA’s Blue Chapter...
Slocomb man convicted, sentenced for high school FFA theft
Shawnterra Christian and Johnette Reed face charges related to human trafficking and child...
Missing child leads to human trafficking, child porn arrests in Pike County
Dr. Marnix E. Heersink and wife, Mary Heersink
UAB School of Medicine to be renamed after record $95M gift
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 796K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other...
LIVE: Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
McDonald's is bringing back the McRib for a limited time.
McDonald's is bringing back the McRib
Mounting public pressure has prompted Facebook to put on hold its work on a kids’ version of...
Facebook exec defends policies toward teens on Instagram
President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal