Advertisement

Baton Rouge ‘Key to the City’ stripped from R. Kelly after conviction

FILE - C. Denise Marcelle, then an EBR Metro Council member, gives R. Kelly a "key to the city"...
FILE - C. Denise Marcelle, then an EBR Metro Council member, gives R. Kelly a "key to the city" of Baton Rouge in February 2013.(WAFB)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former East Baton Rouge Metro Council member, turned Louisiana State Representative, C. Denise Marcelle has rescinded a “key to the city” given to performer R. Kelly.

R. Kelly, known for his R&B ballads, was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial.

When confirming news about the rescinded honor to WAFB, an associate in Marcelle’s office said, “Rep. Marcelle further emphasizes that the focus should be on the victims.”

The “key to the city” was the subject of a report by the 9News Investigators when it was presented to R. Kelly nearly a decade ago.

RELATED: R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Records revealed, Marcelle spent more than $100 for the plaque and made the presentation at R. Kelly’s 2013 Valentine’s Day concert in Baton Rouge.

WAFB anchor Greg Meriwether asked her about the decision.

“That’s the best use of tax payer’s money to go there and recognize R. Kelly at his Valentine’s Day concert?” Greg asked.

“Again, the reason I chose to do that is because he’s a great artist,” Marcelle answered.

“Do you see how people see that you’re personally invested in it, so you spend tax payers’ money to get it done?” Greg followed up.

“Ah, no I don’t see that because it’s an allowable expense of who you want to recognize. And, I don’t think anybody should handle me any differently or any other councilmember for whatever they choose to do,” she said.

“You don’t see where an R. Kelly concert presentation would kind of throw people off?” Greg asked.

“No... I don’t. Again, I see it as economic development,” Marcelle responded.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Bolden was last seen around 3:40 PM today.
UPDATE: Enterprise PD reports missing girl found safe
An Amber Alert was issued for Andrianna Chantrelle Griffin on Sept. 30, 2021. It was canceled...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for Henry County teen
Shawnterra Christian and Johnette Reed face charges related to human trafficking and child...
Missing child leads to human trafficking, child porn arrests in Pike County
File image
Luverne man killed in head-on crash with tow truck
Tommy Wayne Baxley, a farmer and a trustee for the Slocomb High School FFA’s Blue Chapter...
Slocomb man convicted, sentenced for high school FFA theft

Latest News

Dothan Police Chief William Benny discusses Alabama Supreme Court ruling barring access to...
Chief reacts to ruling barring access to police documents
Several employees with Tuskegee University are no longer with the school after a multi-year...
Multiyear fraud scheme by former employees uncovered at Tuskegee University
The competition at the Panama City Beach fishing rodeo got a little more exciting Thursday...
Fly Angler breaks World Record at the Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo
Because of nationwide shortages, experts say start shopping for the holidays now
Binge drinking up during the pandemic