UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for Henry County teen

An Amber Alert was issued for Andrianna Chantrelle Griffin on Sept. 30, 2021. It was canceled shortly after.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE at 3:21 PM CT: The Amber Alert for Adrianna Griffin has been canceled. Law enforcement did not give a reason for canceling the alert.

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen abducted in Henry County.

The alert sent out around 2:15 PM says Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin, 15, was abducted from Shorterville, AL.

Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin
Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin(WBRC)

The abductor is an unknown white male wearing a maroon hoodie. He is believed to be in his mid to late teens or early twenties.

The abductor may be a man Griffin had met.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it is believed that Griffin is in extreme danger.

Griffin was last seen around 3 AM Thursday morning at Abbey Creek in Shorterville, AL.

The direction and mode of travel of the duo is unknown at this time. Though sources say they may be in an SUV with a Texas tag.

If you see Griffin or have information contact Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 585-3131 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

