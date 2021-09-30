Advertisement

ADPH responds to improving vaccine rate, Pfizer submission to FDA

ADPH is optimistic about the possibility of children ages 5-11 getting a COVID-19 shot.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pfizer submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration this week, which could lead to the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for kids.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is optimistic about the possibility of children ages 5-11 getting a shot.

“I think the data was very encouraging,” Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said, adding that the information is still being analyzed.

“I think that will be a few to several weeks,” she said.

Landers said the public can expect doses of vaccine to be smaller than what those 12 and up who are currently eligible, are receiving.

The pediatrician has been following the research and said she is pleased.

“It has been studied and the safety does look good,” Landers said. “I was able to listen to a lecture on this this weekend by one of the researchers.”

Health officials are also reporting a surge in the number of people who are now fully vaccinated.

Since Sept. 16, a little under two weeks ago, more than 75,000 more Alabamians are reported to be fully vaccinated.

“It is encouraging to see vaccine numbers go up,” Landers said.

“We still need to maintain a high level of vigilance and a high level of mitigation,” the doctor said going forward.

Landers continues to stress that COVID-19 community transmission remains high, urging people to get vaccinated.

Those interested in receiving a dose can find a local vaccine clinic by visiting vaccines.gov.

