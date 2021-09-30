Advertisement

LIVE: Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody

By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis elementary school is on lockdown after gunfire erupted Thursday morning inside Cumming Elementary School, and a suspect is now in custody.

Memphis police said the child turned himself in.

Officials with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital said a 13-year-old shooting victim was rushed to their hospital for treatment, WMC reported.

Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other injuries have been reported.

The age of the suspect has not been released.

Officers loaded students onto buses and to clear the scene. Investigators said parents can pick up their children from Metropolitan Church near Lemoyne-Owen College.

Shelby County Schools said the school is currently on lockdown as a safety precaution, and parents have been notified.

“SCS Security officers are working with law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of our students and employees,” Superintendent Joris Ray said.

Cummings K-8 describes itself as a Math Focused Option School, a part of Shelby County Schools that focuses on robotics and coding through partnerships with Building box and Code Crew 901.

