Advertisement

Women’s well-being top priority on National Women’s Health & Fitness Day

By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday is National Women’s Health & Fitness Day, a day to focus on the importance of getting active and women taking a proactive role in their health.

A healthy diet, daily exercise, and regular doctor visits are essential for maintaining health, regardless of gender. But women often put everyone else’s exercise, diet, and doctors’ appointments first. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two-thirds of women in the United States are caregivers who provide regular support to others, and caregivers are at a greater risk for poor physical and mental health.

So, every year, the last Wednesday in September is designated to help women re-focus, and this year may be more critical than ever. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, women find their stress levels continue to rise and mental health struggles.

National Women’s Health and Fitness Day is the largest annual health promotion event for women of all ages.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate shooting at Tanglewood Apartment in Dothan on September 27, 2021.
Dothan shooting leaves one dead
Richard Peak mugshot courtesy of Geneva County Jail
Geneva police chase leaves one behind bars
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5
Abbeville Police Dept searching for pharmacy break-in suspects
Investigation continues after Thursday morning break-in at Abbeville pharmacy
The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) says every district in the state is...
Alabama schools facing ‘unprecedented’ food shortage

Latest News

A lifesaving treatment for a four-year-old girl from Winfield is at a standstill now after her...
Family gets insurance cooperation for 4-year-old’s historical lifesaving treatment
at home covid tests
COVID-19 rapid home tests are now available at local drug stores, but how accurate are they?
Natural immunity
Studies show natural immunity not the same as vaccination
Dozens of hospitals, including UAB, ask for federal assistance to help with staffing strain