Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation names new executive director

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation has a new executive director

A little over 7 months after former executive director Jonathan Tullos stepped down, the corporation has hired Jesse Quillen to replace him.

Quillen has served in multiple roles involving economic development over the years including with the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, Columbia County commission in Florida and Clarke County commission in Alabama.

“I see ample opportunity for everyone albeit may be a bit different opportunity and it’s exciting to know that those resources and assets are out there and obviously helps the community in recruiting,” said Jesse Quillen, Executive Director, Wiregrass Economic Development.

The Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation works to grow job creation, retention, increased tax base and improve sustainability and quality of life in Daleville, Coffee and Geneva counties.

