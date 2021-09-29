Advertisement

What fans can expect inside new Protective Stadium

The brand new Protective Stadium is days away from opening for UAB's first home game of the season.
The brand new Protective Stadium is days away from opening for UAB’s first home game of the season. We’re continuing our look inside to let fans know what to expect.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The brand new Protective Stadium is days away from opening for UAB’s first home game of the season. We’re continuing our look inside to let fans know what to expect.

This stadium has been years in the making. It took about 18 months to build.

The new home of the Blazers has about 45,000 seats, over 34 suites. There’s plenty of food options and more than 340 beer taps. You won’t miss a single minute of the action or other games with over 270 TV’s around the stadium. BJCC CEO Tad Snider says you’re never too far away from the field.

“One of the really cool things about the stadium we feel in terms of creating a very social and intimate experience around the game is you can navigate the entire seating bowl at concourse level and never lose sight of the game...never lose your visual to the field,” Snider said.

Some of the big events set for the stadium are UAB football, the Super 7 state championships, a bowl game and the opening and closing ceremonies for the World Games next summer. We’re told more events are in the works.

The BJCC shared two videos of the new stadium. One is a timelapse of the construction and the other is new drone video.

