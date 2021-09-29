Warm Pattern Continues

SYNOPSIS – Little will change in our weather pattern for the coming days. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with daily highs reaching the upper 80s. A boundary will approach the area early next week, increasing cloud cover and bringing us the chance for a few scattered showers.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 87°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 86° 10%

MON: Partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 67° High: 84° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 65° High: 84° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less.

