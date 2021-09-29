Wallace Community College receives $2.1 million grant

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Their mission is to create a clear pathway for their student’s success, and college president, Linda Young, says this grant is allowing them to do just that.

“We will improve and centralize our advising system which will help students along their career pathway,” Dr. Linda Young - President.

Before students would go to professors for their advising needs. With this new center students have a designated person that will help them.

“They will have access to an advisor all the time or when we’re open or virtually,” said Young.

Providing needed resources and information wherever the students may need.

“The advisor can help them in their career choices there will be career resources so ultimately they will receive help with any barriers they face during their college experience,” said Young.

Creating a winning situation for not only the students but for the job forces outside of the institution.

“Which means they’re more likely to graduate, get a credential go to work or transfer to an institution and complete another degree,” said Young.

The college plans is to continue to bring more advisors to the center for students to have quicker assistance.

They were one of three institutions in the state to be selected for this grant and it will be distributed over a five-year period. Wallace received a similar grant before and used the funding towards their writing center.

