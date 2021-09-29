Advertisement

Virtual school wants to see students outside of ZOOM weekly

Dothan Virtual School
Dothan Virtual School(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Virtual learning is the new normal for some students but working in-person with a teacher is still needed at times.

Students are walking right into Dothan Virtual School on Wednesdays for face-to-face learning.

They call it “W.I.Nsday” meaning, “What I Need to Succeed.”

Marsha Nowell, Media Specialist at Dothan Virtual School explains, “The idea behind what I need to succeed is to give students opportunities to just ask questions sometimes to their teachers in-person, to get teachers to work problems out for them while they’re sitting right there with them, or maybe to work with a small group of two or three students at a time.”

Teachers are thrilled to interact with students outside of ZOOM sessions.

“I love meeting my kids and it’s just nice to like, now be able to see them face-to-face and it’s growing every week, we get more and more kids so we’re hoping it becomes a bigger thing,” says Chris Manasco, Science Teacher at Dothan Virtual School.

DVS offers in-person tutoring, small group instruction and science labs for students who decide to take advantage of asynchronous Wednesdays.

“I think it’s good to have the social interaction, it also helps to build that relationship between that relationship between the teacher and the student,” continues Nowell. “So, it’s good to give them that opportunity.”

Students can set up personal appointments to meet with teachers outside of Wednesdays if they choose to do so.

“Also, we’re available digitally office hours, so if a kid wants to meet with us one-on-one, cause a lot of the time we meet with the whole class, we can meet with that student one-one-one as well and have some time for tutoring or help or sometimes they just want to talk,” finishes Manasco.

Coming into Dothan Virtual is not required, but the school hopes to see all of their students in person on Wednesdays.

The school currently has around 400 seventh through twelfth grade students.

Open enrollment begins again in January of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate shooting at Tanglewood Apartment in Dothan on September 27, 2021.
Dothan shooting leaves one dead
Richard Peak mugshot courtesy of Geneva County Jail
Geneva police chase leaves one behind bars
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5
Abbeville Police Dept searching for pharmacy break-in suspects
Investigation continues after Thursday morning break-in at Abbeville pharmacy
The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) says every district in the state is...
Alabama schools facing ‘unprecedented’ food shortage

Latest News

Old and new water tank in Enterprise
New water well and take under construction in Enterprise
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 29, 2021
Sunset Memorial Park to hold paper shredding event
Sunset Memorial Park planning paper shredding event on Thursday
Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding