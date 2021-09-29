Virtual school wants to see students outside of ZOOM weekly

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Virtual learning is the new normal for some students but working in-person with a teacher is still needed at times.

Students are walking right into Dothan Virtual School on Wednesdays for face-to-face learning.

They call it “W.I.Nsday” meaning, “What I Need to Succeed.”

Marsha Nowell, Media Specialist at Dothan Virtual School explains, “The idea behind what I need to succeed is to give students opportunities to just ask questions sometimes to their teachers in-person, to get teachers to work problems out for them while they’re sitting right there with them, or maybe to work with a small group of two or three students at a time.”

Teachers are thrilled to interact with students outside of ZOOM sessions.

“I love meeting my kids and it’s just nice to like, now be able to see them face-to-face and it’s growing every week, we get more and more kids so we’re hoping it becomes a bigger thing,” says Chris Manasco, Science Teacher at Dothan Virtual School.

DVS offers in-person tutoring, small group instruction and science labs for students who decide to take advantage of asynchronous Wednesdays.

“I think it’s good to have the social interaction, it also helps to build that relationship between that relationship between the teacher and the student,” continues Nowell. “So, it’s good to give them that opportunity.”

Students can set up personal appointments to meet with teachers outside of Wednesdays if they choose to do so.

“Also, we’re available digitally office hours, so if a kid wants to meet with us one-on-one, cause a lot of the time we meet with the whole class, we can meet with that student one-one-one as well and have some time for tutoring or help or sometimes they just want to talk,” finishes Manasco.

Coming into Dothan Virtual is not required, but the school hopes to see all of their students in person on Wednesdays.

The school currently has around 400 seventh through twelfth grade students.

Open enrollment begins again in January of 2022.

