Sunset Memorial Park planning paper shredding event on Thursday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you have some personal documents or just a lot of useless papers that you need to dispose of, there is an event just for you!

Sunset Memorial Park is holding a community paper- shredding event Thursday. The drive-thru event is free and will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Organizers say the goal is to protect against identity theft and promote environmental sustainability.

Kendell shows/ sunset memorial park

“it helps with recycling, but also we want to ward off any kind of identity theft that can be a real problem. People throw their bills in the trash and thats how it starts. Wrc comes out to insure data destruction, they are on site. They take your items securely and they shred them back at their place.”

take tag:

sunset is also partnering with the wiregrass pet rescue and adoption center to collect pet items and donations..

The address is 1700 barrington road...

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.