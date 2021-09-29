Southeast Health now offering Pfizer COVID booster shots

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Southeast Health vaccine clinic is seeing an increased interest in Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shots. On Wednesday, the clinic began administering those shots to an expanded population.

This includes people 65 and older, those 18 or older with underlying medical conditions or who work or live in in high-risk settings and those 12 and older with compromised immune systems. To be eligible for the booster shot, the patient must have received their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months prior to the booster.

“It’s better to go ahead and get the booster that way your immunity is as high as it can be to fight this virus,” Wyndi Thompson, director of outcomes for Southeast Health, said.

Thompson said the clinic has seen a consistent number of vaccines and expects it to grow.

“We did see a huge, huge push whenever the Delta variant was first introduced,” Thompson said.

Thompson said administering boosters should not cause a shortage. She said the state of Alabama has used only about 67 percent of the entire allotted Pfizer vaccine supply.

“We have more than enough supply to provide those first and second doses for people who have just decided to get vaccinated on top of the boosters,” Thompson said.

Throughout the pandemic, Thompson said the hospital did see several patients who have been vaccinated get COVID. She said very few were hospitalized, but some were still sick.

“As I’ve said from the beginning, you’re either going to get COVID or you’re going to get vaccinated,” Thompson said. “One way or another, we can reach herd immunity, and the quickest way for us to do that and probably the safest way that is going to keep us out of the hospital and keep us with our family is through vaccination.”

Overall, the clinic has administered over 51,000 vaccines, and Thompson said this number continues to grow daily. On Wednesday, they administered 243.

On the day of the patients appointment, the clinic asks to bring a photo identification. If the patients did not have their first two doses at Southeast Health, they need to bring proof that they received two prior doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine clinic is on the second floor of the Doctors Building.

Click here to schedule a COVID vaccine appointment.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.