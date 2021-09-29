Advertisement

Snap benefits increasing October 1

Snap benefits increasing October 1
Snap benefits increasing October 1
By Ashley Garner
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Snap benefits will be going up beginning Friday, October 1

According to the USDA, the SNAP program helps feed more than 42 million Americans, which is 1 in 8 people each month.

This increase is intended to put healthy food choices in reach for families that might not have been able to afford fresh fruit and vegetables.

The 21 percent increase is based on the pre-pandemic amount your family was receiving, so this is separate from the extra pandemic relief funds.

According to the USDA, the change was driven by the latest data on current food prices, what Americans typically eat, dietary guidance, and the nutrients in food.

So, the revised plan encourages people to eat more fish and vegetables.

A recent USDA study shows that nearly nine out of 10 SNAP participants reported facing cost barriers to achieving a healthy diet.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate shooting at Tanglewood Apartment in Dothan on September 27, 2021.
Dothan shooting leaves one dead
Richard Peak mugshot courtesy of Geneva County Jail
Geneva police chase leaves one behind bars
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5
Abbeville Police Dept searching for pharmacy break-in suspects
Investigation continues after Thursday morning break-in at Abbeville pharmacy
The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) says every district in the state is...
Alabama schools facing ‘unprecedented’ food shortage

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 794K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Alabama health officials are urging schools to continue requiring masks despite a decline in...
Alabama health officials urge schools to keep mask mandates
Early County Schools are offering a limited virtual learning option.
Early County makes plans for a new auditorium
Early Co Auditorium
Early Co Auditorium
tanglewood apartments shooting
Dothan Shooting at Tanglewood apartments