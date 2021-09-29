Samson Tigers roar to best start since 2013

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - There must be something in the water in Samson because the Tigers have been cruising along in the 2021 season.

Samson is off to a 5-1 start. It’s best start to a season since 2013. The Tigers lone loss coming to Cottonwood back on August 27.

It hasn’t been easy for the Tigers, but they have found a way to win and set themselves up for success in the back half of the season.

“They just play hard and they are very fundamental,” said head coach Jason Wambles. “They don’t make a lot of mistakes and they just play relentless football and get after it for four quarters. As you see our scores, none of the games have been blowouts. We’ve been playing hard and some adverse situations and had some injuries so some guys have stepped up. We’ve just played a lot of mistake free football and that has helped us win some games.”

A tough test awaits on Friday as the Tigers go on the road to take on top ranked Brantley.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

