Public invited to learn more about upcoming Hwy 84 project

(Press Release) - The information below has been provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

MONTGOMERY– The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is planning an access management project on U.S. Highway 84 from Health Sciences Boulevard to Eddins Road in Cowarts.

Some of the modifications include widening of a turn lane, addition of an acceleration lane and median modifications.

The public is invited to an open house meeting to view preliminary maps and ask questions from ALDOT representatives.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, September 30, from 5-7p.m. at Cowarts City Hall, 800 Jester St., Cowarts, AL, 36321.

Public attendance and input is encouraged.

