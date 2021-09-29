Advertisement

Public invited to learn more about upcoming Hwy 84 project

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Press Release) - The information below has been provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

MONTGOMERY– The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is planning an access management project on U.S. Highway 84 from Health Sciences Boulevard to Eddins Road in Cowarts.

Some of the modifications include widening of a turn lane, addition of an acceleration lane and median modifications.

The public is invited to an open house meeting to view preliminary maps and ask questions from ALDOT representatives.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, September 30, from 5-7p.m. at Cowarts City Hall, 800 Jester St., Cowarts, AL, 36321.

Public attendance and input is encouraged.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally and economically sound transportation network across Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate shooting at Tanglewood Apartment in Dothan on September 27, 2021.
Dothan shooting leaves one dead
Richard Peak mugshot courtesy of Geneva County Jail
Geneva police chase leaves one behind bars
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5
Abbeville Police Dept searching for pharmacy break-in suspects
Investigation continues after Thursday morning break-in at Abbeville pharmacy
The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) says every district in the state is...
Alabama schools facing ‘unprecedented’ food shortage

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five
Wallace Community College Logo
Wallace Community College receives $2.1 million grant
Tommy Wayne Baxley, a farmer and a trustee for the Slocomb High School FFA’s Blue Chapter...
Slocomb man convicted, sentenced for high school FFA theft
WTVY Wx Logo
Warm Pattern Continues
Community event designed to combat identity theft