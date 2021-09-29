New water well and take under construction in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- A multi-million-dollar project is in full swing that will affect every Enterprise resident within city limits.

If you’ve driven around Boll Weevil Circle lately you may have noticed some work being done next to the water tower.

Enterprise has invested $5 million dollars towards a new water tank and well which will service all citizens around Enterprise.

After 60 years of service, progress as the oldest active well and tank in the City of Progress, will soon be out of commission.

“The well was drilled in 1961 at a 750 gallon per minute well. Of course, at that time, there was nothing here, there was no bypass there was no houses, it was just cotton fields peanut fields, and someone had just seen the future that Enterprise was going to need water supply in this area,” said Alan Mahan Field Superintendent of Enterprise Water Board.

Over the years, the tank has slowed to only 650 gallons a minute and can only hold half a million gallons.

“What we needed was a larger well to pump more water, and a larger tank for this area that’s growing,” Mahan added.

That upgrade will provide more than 600 thousand gallons a day to homes.

“We’re going from a half million-gallon tank to a 1.5-million-gallon tank,” Mahan continued. “We’re going from 750-gallon minute well to 1,000 gallon a minute well.”

Although, the cost of the new tank and well are substantially higher than the old one, they will save the city money in the future.

“This particular tank that is being built will be low maintenance, again it won’t have the legs, it won’t have the spider rods, it won’t have anything that has to be painted,” Mahan said.

Although, its main purpose is to provide water for residents and businesses, water towers also serve another important role.

“It’s really advertising for your city,” Mahan finished. “So, it’s important that these tanks, stay in good looking order.”

The city is hoping to complete the tank by May 2022. They say they should have the well completed around October.

Enterprise has 11 water wells and tanks to service all over Enterprise.

