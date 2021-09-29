Major weather radar corporation celebrates 50 years in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- A company at the forefront of life-saving technology is celebrating 50 years of business right here in the Wiregrass.

Enterprise Electronics Corporation formed in 1971.

Their goal was to develop weather radar systems that anyone could buy.

“The majority of the employees came over from Fort Rucker, so they had some kind of role in either radar engineering, or electrical engineering and mechanical engineering at Fort Rucker,” said Richard Stedronsky, CEO of Enterprise Electronics Corporation. “They retired and decided to start their own weather radar company here in the Wiregrass.”

The start-up soon landed a contract with the national weather service for radars in the U.S.

“Following that, word got out that there’s a small company in southeast Alabama that’s building Doppler weather radar systems,” said Stedronsky. “So, countries around the world that have their own national weather services started getting interested.”

In its first few years, the company provided more than 1,200 radars to countries on every continent.

“The early 1980s, the TV market and television stations started getting interested in owning their own weather radar systems as well, so we expanded into that market and to date have delivered over 120 radar systems across the U.S. to TV stations,” Stedronsky added.

Enterprise Electronics is known for developing the first commercial weather radars and the first weather radars with Doppler.

“That information will tell meteorologists what’s going on in the atmosphere, is it a severe thunderstorm, is it a hailstorm, Is it a blizzard, is it a flash flood, whatever the case may be, and they can use the information from the weather radar to provide warnings and advanced notice to the public,” Stedronsky continued.

Stedronsky says after 50 years, they’re just getting started.

“We’ve always been the ones ahead of the game in terms of developing new algorithms, and new techniques, and new technologies, and the next step we’re moving into is what’s called solid state radar systems,” Stedronsky finished.

Many Enterprise Electronic Corporation employees are from the Wiregrass.

Some have been working for the company since it was created.

