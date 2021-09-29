Advertisement

Looking good again today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A few areas of fog to start off this morning, this afternoon will be another warm one with temperatures in the upper 80s. The humidity is back so it will feel like the upper 80s over the next few days. The next few afternoons we will stay dry and warm, but by Sunday rain chances will start to return just in time for the new week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds Light and variable 0%

TONIGHT – Party cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds Light & variable 0%

TOMORROW– Party cloudy. High near 89°. Winds Light E 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 86° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 86° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 86° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 84° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate shooting at Tanglewood Apartment in Dothan on September 27, 2021.
Dothan shooting leaves one dead
Richard Peak mugshot courtesy of Geneva County Jail
Geneva police chase leaves one behind bars
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5
Abbeville Police Dept searching for pharmacy break-in suspects
Investigation continues after Thursday morning break-in at Abbeville pharmacy
The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) says every district in the state is...
Alabama schools facing ‘unprecedented’ food shortage

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-29
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-29
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 28, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Warm Days Ahead
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-28
Warmer this afternoon