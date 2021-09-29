Looking good again today

SYNOPSIS – A few areas of fog to start off this morning, this afternoon will be another warm one with temperatures in the upper 80s. The humidity is back so it will feel like the upper 80s over the next few days. The next few afternoons we will stay dry and warm, but by Sunday rain chances will start to return just in time for the new week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds Light and variable 0%

TONIGHT – Party cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds Light & variable 0%

TOMORROW– Party cloudy. High near 89°. Winds Light E 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 86° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 86° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 86° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 84° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot

