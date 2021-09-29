Advertisement

Judge denies Josh Duggar bid to dismiss child porn charges

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV star Joshua Duggar.(Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has denied motions seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against former reality TV star Josh Duggar.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Monday also denied motions to suppress all statements Duggar made to investigators and photos that were taken of Duggar after he was in custody, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

He is accused of using the internet in May 2019 to download and possess the material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children younger than 12, according to court documents.

Duggar has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count if convicted.

The motions to suppress evidence say investigators took Duggar’s cellphone before he could call his lawyer and questioned him without his lawyer present. The cellphone was seized while authorities executed a search warrant at a used-car dealership run by Duggar in November 2019.

The government contends Duggar was never placed in custody when the search warrant was being served, and that he voluntarily chose to talk with investigators.

Duggar’s lawyers argued in their motion to dismiss that the government failed to preserve evidence that could have helped Duggar’s defense. Brooks denied that motion on Monday.

Brooks has set the jury trial for Nov. 30.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate shooting at Tanglewood Apartment in Dothan on September 27, 2021.
Dothan shooting leaves one dead
Richard Peak mugshot courtesy of Geneva County Jail
Geneva police chase leaves one behind bars
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5
Abbeville Police Dept searching for pharmacy break-in suspects
Investigation continues after Thursday morning break-in at Abbeville pharmacy
The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) says every district in the state is...
Alabama schools facing ‘unprecedented’ food shortage

Latest News

Florida man captures gator with trash can
WATCH: Florida man captures gator in garbage can
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours...
Lava from La Palma eruption finally reaches the Atlantic
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell...
A potential Powell renomination for Fed faces some dissent
Booster shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are now being given out to some Americans, but...
What to know about Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot