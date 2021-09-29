Hundreds of job-seekers attend career fair at Dothan Civic Center

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - More than 80 employers from around the Wiregrass set up at the Dothan Civic Center Wednesday, looking for fresh faces to hire.

It was all part of the Wiregrass Area Job Fair, organized by the Dothan Area Chamber, Headland Area Chamber, the City of Dothan, and Southeast AlabamaWorks!

“The turnout has been great. I ended up having to park across the street. There’s not space in the parking lot,” said Steve Dee, who attended the fair searching for a retail, mortgage or insurance job.

Dothan Warehouse Freezer Storage was one of the dozens of businesses seeking to fill open positions. General manager Guy Woodall says he’s needing to fill ten slots on his staff.

“We’re looking to hire all kinds of different positions. General warehouse, fork lift operator, clerical, refrigeration technician. It’s been a really good turnout, been really good,” Woodall says.

Hundreds of people attended in effort to seek that next step.

“I was a laid off during COVID, so I’m looking for a job for quite a while,” job-seeker Patrycha Pitts said.

Pitts says the job search has been tough, but she’s hoping a new opportunity will turn up after talking to employers.

“There’s a lot of jobs online, but it’s always a difference when you see employers face to face. And you can ask some questions that are not always in the job description,”

The unemployed are hoping their attendance leads to the right opportunity at the right place.

“I’m going to keep my hopes up and hopefully one of these fine people around here will see that perhaps I’ve got something to offer and would like to hire me.”

According to the Chamber, there are more than 2,000 jobs available in the area, and about 6,000 jobs in Southeast Alabama.

