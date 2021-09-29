Advertisement

FAA again delays final decision on Georgia spaceport permit

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2008, file photo, a wild horse grazes next to the ruins of the...
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2008, file photo, a wild horse grazes next to the ruins of the Dungeness mansion in the south end of Cumberland Island in Camden County, Georgia National Seashore. A federal agency is once again delaying a final decision on whether to permit construction of a launchpad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, it now plans to issue a decision on Spaceport Camden by Nov. 3. (AP Photo/Chris Viola, File)(CHRIS VIOLA | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT
KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) - A federal agency is once again delaying a final decision on whether to permit construction of a launchpad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it now plans to issue a decision on Spaceport Camden by Nov. 3. Previously, the FAA had said it intended to make a final determination on the project by the end of September.

Local officials in Camden County have spent nine years and $10 million seeking permission to build the nation’s 13th licensed commercial spaceport. An environmental impact study by the FAA in June recommended a permit for the spaceport.

The National Park Service pushed back over the summer, saying a chance of explosive misfires over federally protected Cumberland Island posed an “unacceptable risk.”

