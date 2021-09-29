Advertisement

Elba police chief resigns; council appoints interim

By Nick Brooks
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Elba Police Department has new leadership after the Elba council meeting Monday night.

Former police chief, Leslie Hussey, turned in his resignation to the council.

The council moved to appoint an interim chief.

They moved to appoint Sergeant Shayne Arnett as interim chief.

Arnett started his career in Opp in 2005 and joining Elba in 2009 where he has been the past 12 and a half years.

Also, at the meeting tonight, the city moved to increase pay for all officers by a dollar and ridding the hazard pay in efforts to recruit and retain officers.

“We’re short. We’re down to seven officers altogether and we are going to do the best we can to serve the community,” said Sgt. Shayne Arnett, Elba Interim Police Chief.

The department is currently only half staffed with just seven officers.

