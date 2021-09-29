Early County makes plans for a new auditorium

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - After 60 years of wear and tear, Early County High School’s auditorium will be receiving upgrades.

“The sound needed to be reworked, the lighting,” says Dr. Jennifer Brown, assistant superintendent, Early County Schools. “There’s things in there that were very old….There will be a substantial change to the front of the building. We’ll add a lobby area to the front. The bathrooms will be upgraded and brought up to current standards and improved. We will have the stage area with ADA area accessible ramps.”

These changes are possible through money Early County citizens voted on five years ago.

“Our voters have graciously agreed in Early County to add a 1% sales tax,” says Dr. Brown. “So then the state each month sends that money to our tax commissioner, who distributes that money to the school system and we’re able to use it on a variety of things.”

County leadership says the renovations are not only essential for their students, but the community as well.

“Our auditorium is used for much more than our students,” says Dr. Brown. “It’s used for the whole community. Our community has the option of renting facilities for a variety of reasons, and that has been through dance shows, funerals, community speakers, and other things like that.”

A contractor for the job has been chosen. Now, the school needs to make sure the changes are made within the budget.

