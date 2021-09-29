Dothan Shooting at Tanglewood apartments

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tanglewood Apartment Homes statement:

“The entire Tanglewood community is devastated to hear the news about a shooting at the property. We can confirm, based on public information, that one individual is deceased and the suspect(s) have not been apprehended. This is an active police investigation and we do not have any information available beyond what is already publicly available. We will cooperate fully with the police as they search for the individual(s) who did this. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the victim and their family. To our community, we will continue to keep you updated as we learn more. Of course, if you saw anything or know anything that may be helpful, please contact the police immediately.”

