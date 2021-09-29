Advertisement

COVID-19 related deaths increase in Coffee County

By Nick Brooks
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- Coffee County is seeing improvement in their COVID-19 numbers.

Over the past two weeks, positive cases have significantly decreased.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 91 positive cases over the past week compared to averaging over 60 positive cases a day at the beginning of the month.

There is also no longer an overflow of patients in the ICU in the region although the county has seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 related deaths.

“About 25% of our deaths have happened in the last two months of this COVID, so over 18 months the last two months 25% of our deaths so that’s 43 deaths since the beginning of August,” said James Brown, Coffee County EMA director.

Nearly 40% of Coffee County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

