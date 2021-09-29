Community event designed to combat identity theft

(Press Release) - The information below was provided by Sunset Memorial park.

Sunset Memorial Park hosts free Drive-through Community Shred Event and Pet Supplies Drive, September 30, 2021

DOTHAN, AL, September 22, 2021: In an effort to raise awareness about identity theft protection, while also promoting environmental sustainability, Sunset Memorial Park is holding its third free Community Shred Event and Pet Supplies Drive, Thursday, September 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park; 1700 Barrington Road, Dothan. In addition, Sunset is partnering with the Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center and collecting pet items and donations.

This event, which offers free document shredding, is open to the public. Sunset is partnering with Assured Data Destruction, a division of Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center (WRC). Assured Data Destruction will collect documents in the Sunset parking lot. Items will then be transported to WRC where they will be safely and securely shredded and recycled.

Sunset hopes to raise awareness about identity theft and emphasize the importance of safely and securely disposing of sensitive documents. They encourage the community to bring items like:

● Canceled checks

● ATM and credit card receipts

● Old credit cards and credit card offers

● Utility, cable & cell phone bills (1+ years)

● Bank statements (1+ years)

● Medical records and bills (1+ years)

● Pay stubs (1+ years)

● Tax records and receipts (7+ years)

“Over the past year, we’ve had a lot of interest from folks asking when we would host another Shred event,” says Sunset Memorial Park Owner, Robert Byrd. “So it’s safe to say identity theft is a concern in our community. Unfortunately it’s not enough to just throw out things like bank statements and pay stubs because scammers have gotten so smart. We’re grateful to partner with Assured Data Destruction to provide this free service to the community,” he adds.

Sunset will also collect pet food and other pet-related supplies, as well as monetary donations for the Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center.

Organizers will be wearing masks and ask that all guests wear masks as well. Collection of items will be facilitated by drive-through, therefore minimizing contact as much as possible.

Please visit sunsetmemorialpark.com, their Facebook page- www.facebook.com/sunsetmemorialpark or call 334.983.6604 for more information.

