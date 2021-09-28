Warmer this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A few areas of fog to start off Tuesday, this afternoon will be another warm one with temperatures in the upper 80s. Humidity is on the way back up so it will feel like the upper 80s. The next few days we will stay dry and warm, but by Sunday rain chances will start to return just in time for the new week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds Light and variable 0%

TONIGHT – Party cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds Light SW 0%

TOMORROW– Party cloudy. High near 88°. Winds Light NW 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 86° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 65° High: 86° 30%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 63° High: 84° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot

