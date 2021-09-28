Advertisement

Warm Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – The warm pattern continues with daily highs reaching the upper 80s to around 90° through the end of the week. We’ll see partly cloudy skies, with limited rain chances. Lows will average in the middle to upper 60s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 66°.  Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°.  Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 86° 10%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 86° 20%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance.  Low: 67° High: 86° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/S at 5-10 kts.  Seas 1 foot or less.

