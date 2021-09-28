Advertisement

Tri-State Calves Show

There were 4.85 million cattle and calves in Oklahoma at the start of the year. (Source KSWO)
By Emily Acton
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
An agriculture tradition is moving back into town! The Houston county beef and cattle show is just a few months away. They’re hoping spreading their love of livestock will bring in new competitors.

Tweens and teens from all over the south spend months getting ready for the big weekend... Grooming, training, and caring for their calf... And growing along side it...

“When they learn to discipline that calf, that student is going to learn a lot about disciplining themselves.”- Tim Jordan

This February, those young farmers will get the chance to show off their skills. Awards are given for best beef, appearance, and showmanship.

“These are things that you can hang on your wall, to be proud of for the rest of your life.”- Tim Jordan

Tim Jordan helps host the event and encourages anyone who is curious about agriculture to sign up. He says... It’s about more than beef and winning big.

“It will produce a better-quality person.”

Many of the award-winning caves are sold and the money is given to the family of the participant.

